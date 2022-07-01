Driver killed in two-vehicle rollover crash off Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is dead following a two-vehicle rollover crash on a highway late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on SE Loop 410 near New Sulphur Springs Road on the city’s Southeast Side.

According to police, a sedan and a Chevrolet Avalanche were traveling on the highway when, for an unknown reason, they collided with each other. That’s when, police say, the driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche was unable to get control of the vehicle and rolled down a hill.

Police said the driver of the Avalanche was eventually pulled out of the vehicle by firefighters, but was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan had no apparent injuries.

SAPD said at this time, no charges are expected to be filed. The name of the person killed has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.