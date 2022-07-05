3 people wounded in shooting at West Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were shot inside an apartment on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to an apartment in the 7700 block of Ingram Road, not far from Culebra Road and Potranco Road after receiving word of people wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find two women between the ages of 18 and 20 wounded. One woman was shot twice in the back and the other was shot multiple times in the arm and chest, police said.

The two women were taken by EMS to University Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition. Their names aren’t currently known.

SAPD said a man shot in the leg was driven to an area hospital by someone in a silver sedan. Their condition is also not known.

Authorities say they do not know exactly what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.