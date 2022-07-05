San Antonio Zoo’s vice president of conservation & research receives Humane Hero Award

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Dante Fenolio, vice president of conservation and research for the San Antonio Zoo, has been awarded the Humane Hero Award by the American Humane organization.

The Humane Hero Award is given to individuals who work hard to provide animal safety and ensure the bond between humans and animals is continuously strengthened.

“We are extremely proud of Dr. Fenolio and all his accomplishments,” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO of the San Antonio Zoo.

“The incredible work he is doing on continents all across the world furthers the mission of the San Antonio Zoo and ultimately brings light to species whose futures are at risk. Dr. Dante is a giant in conservation and very deserving of this prestigious award,” said Morrow.

Dr. Dante Fenolio. (San Antonio Zoo)

Fenolio began at the San Antonio Zoo in 2013 and built a successful conservational program. He has had more than 35 peer-reviewed writings published while at the San Antonio Zoo, along with two books.

To further honor Fenolio, the San Antonio Zoo will feature his work as part of its summer attraction -- “Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventures.”

“Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventures” is now open and included with admission to the Zoo.

Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventures ribbon cutting. (San Antonio Zoo)

