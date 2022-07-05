Seguin police searching for teens accused of assaulting local pizza shop employee with ‘metal object’

SEGUIN, Texas – Police in Seguin have arrested one teen and are searching for four others accused of assaulting a local pizza restaurant employee.

According to Seguin police, Crystal Flores, Elija Arzola, Abner Davis, Anastacia Flota and Chloe Torres arrived at Rosie’s Pizza around 7:05 p.m. on June 27 and began assaulting a female employee.

Flota was taken into custody the day of the assault and booked into Guadalupe County Jail, but police have yet to locate the other four teens.

Police said surveillance footage of the incident shows the group used a ‘metal object,’ during the assault.

All five teens, who are between 18 and 19 years old, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Seguin police say members of the group have been known to possess firearms and are considered dangerous.

Seguin police are asking anyone with information regarding Flores, Torres, Arzola, or Davis to call Detective Means at 830-379-2123. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-403-TIPS.