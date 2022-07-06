98º

Local News

Drop off zone construction begins at courthouse to help those with special needs

Probate Court 2 Judge Veronica Vasquez and Gordon Hartman help get project approved

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Bexar County, Inclusion
Construction is underway at the Bexar County Courthouse to make it more accessible for those with special needs.

SAN ANTONIO – Construction is underway at the Bexar County Courthouse to make it more accessible for those with special needs.

The project was spearheaded by Probate Court 2 Judge Veronica Vasquez and San Antonio philanthropist Gordon Hartman.

“I started seeing and hearing from individuals that visited my court how difficult it was for them,” Vasquez said.

The closest parking garage to the courthouse is a distance away making it difficult for those in wheelchairs or using a walker to walk back and forth.

Previously, City Hall had some accessibility issues and Gordon Hartman was able to get improvements done there. It’s why Vasquez reached out to him to help with the courthouse project.

“This was extremely important that we make all buildings as accessible as possible,” Hartman said.

In 2020, the county approved funding for accessibility improvement but because of some setbacks, the projects didn’t get underway until this week.

The construction will take place along Dwyer Street which will be changed into a loading and drop-off zone for those who need it.

Another part of the project was adding more signage around the courthouse that will direct people to a ramp on the side of the building.

“That’s going to make it even more visible to people that have maybe visibility challenges as well as individuals that need to know where to go,” Vasquez said.

It’s not known how long the project will take to complete but the change will be a welcome one for many.

Read other court related stories:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email