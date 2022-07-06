Drop off zone construction begins at courthouse to help those with special needs

Construction is underway at the Bexar County Courthouse to make it more accessible for those with special needs.

SAN ANTONIO – Construction is underway at the Bexar County Courthouse to make it more accessible for those with special needs.

The project was spearheaded by Probate Court 2 Judge Veronica Vasquez and San Antonio philanthropist Gordon Hartman.

“I started seeing and hearing from individuals that visited my court how difficult it was for them,” Vasquez said.

The closest parking garage to the courthouse is a distance away making it difficult for those in wheelchairs or using a walker to walk back and forth.

Previously, City Hall had some accessibility issues and Gordon Hartman was able to get improvements done there. It’s why Vasquez reached out to him to help with the courthouse project.

“This was extremely important that we make all buildings as accessible as possible,” Hartman said.

In 2020, the county approved funding for accessibility improvement but because of some setbacks, the projects didn’t get underway until this week.

The construction will take place along Dwyer Street which will be changed into a loading and drop-off zone for those who need it.

Another part of the project was adding more signage around the courthouse that will direct people to a ramp on the side of the building.

“That’s going to make it even more visible to people that have maybe visibility challenges as well as individuals that need to know where to go,” Vasquez said.

It’s not known how long the project will take to complete but the change will be a welcome one for many.

