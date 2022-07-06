101º

Texas House committee files notice of deposition for Uvalde County sheriff to testify in school shooting investigation

Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco has refused to testify so far, prompting the notice

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

Flowers and candles are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to honor the victims killed in Tuesday's shooting at the school. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (The Associated Press)

After refusing to testify in the Robb Elementary School shooting investigation so far, Texas House officials are now calling Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco to the stand.

State Rep. Dustin Borrows, chairman of the committee, released a statement Wednesday saying they’ve been “forced to send a notice of deposition” to Nolasco and hopes he’ll join the 19 other law enforcement members in giving their testimonies.

Per the notice, if Nolasco complies, he is scheduled to testify the afternoon of July 11. It’s unclear what happens if Nolasco doesn’t appear to testify.

On Wednesday, a report was released by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center that shared new details about the May 24 shooting that left 21 dead, including several missed opportunities for law enforcement to “engage or stop the gunman” before he went into the school, the Texas Tribune said.

The most significant new detail brought to light in the report was the lack of response from an officer to shoot the gunman.

You can read the written orders from the Texas House Committee below:

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Alicia Barrera is a KSAT 12 News reporter and anchor. She is also a co-host of the streaming show KSAT News Now. Alicia is a first-generation Mexican-American, fluent in both Spanish and English with a bachelor's degree from Our Lady of the Lake University. She enjoys reading books, traveling solo across Mexico and spending time with family.

