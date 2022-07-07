2 people found dead after apartment fire northwest of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – What began as a job for San Antonio firefighters has now become a police investigation.

Homicide detectives are combing through the burned out remains of an apartment northwest of downtown where two people died overnight.

The incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Waverly Place, not far from Culebra Road and North Zarzamora Street.

A public information officer with the San Antonio Fire Department said firefighters arrived to find the back apartment fully engulfed in flames. They managed to knock the fire down quickly, but found both a man in his 30s and woman in her late 40s deceased, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. SAPD detectives and an arson investigation team are now on scene.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all answered the call.

A damage estimate to the building has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.