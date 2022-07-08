Jill Biden to visit San Antonio on Monday for Latinx conference

(Patrick Semansky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The First Lady will visit San Antonio on Monday to speak at the Latinx IncluXion Luncheon.

The luncheon will take place at the Grand Hyatt on the San Antonio River Walk as part of the UnidosUS Annual Conference.

The UnidosUS Annual Conference is a yearly event held for people to collaborate on issues that include housing, health, racial equity, education, diversity, and inclusion.

This is the first time in two years that the conference will be held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The luncheon will focus on discussing health responses specifically for Latino children through the COVID-19 pandemic and the school shooting tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.

According to the UnidosUS website, other speakers at the conference include San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Sec. January Contreras, and Juan Rajlin, Vice President and Treasurer of Google.

