1 driver killed, another seriously injured in wrong-way crash on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – One driver was killed and another was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash early Sunday on the city’s far West Side.

According to San Antonio police, the driver of a Dodge Nitro was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 151 South around 2 a.m., when he collided head on with a Cadillac XTS traveling northbound.

The driver of the Dodge Nitro was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac XTS suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital in serious but stable condition.

No charges pending in the case, police said.