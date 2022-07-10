Car takes out 3 poles, crashes into tree; passenger killed on South Side

One passenger was killed and a driver was seriously injured in connection with a violent crash early Sunday on the city’s South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – One passenger was killed and a driver was seriously injured in connection with a violent crash early Sunday on the city’s South Side.

According to San Antonio police, a 2019 Chrysler 300 was speeding southbound in the 9400 block of Villamain around 2:20 a.m., when the driver veered off the road and crashed, taking out two wooden poles, a light pole, and a tree.

A passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was seriously injured and was transported to a hospital. Police said he will be charged with manslaughter.

