WATCH LIVE: Uvalde community gathers for Unheard Voices March, Rally in wake of deadly shooting

UVALDE, Texas – Many people are gathering Sunday at Robb Elementary School for the Unheard Voices March and Rally, in honor of the 21 lives lost in the mass school shooting.

The march is set to begin around 6 p.m. in front of the school and will end at Uvalde Plaza.

According to the Uvalde Leader-News, Javier Cazares, the father of 9-year-old Jacklyn Cazares, who was among the 19 student victims, is helping organize the event.

Javier told the ULN that the event is a call for “accountability and increased school safety” and that many of the victims’ families will be participating.

We’ll have a livestream of the march and rally in the video player above. If the stream is showing black, it will return momentarily.

Also on KSAT: