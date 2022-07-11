Need a little Christmas, right this very minute? Grand Hyatt plans ‘Christmas in July’ community event

SAN ANTONIO – With temperatures soaring over 100 degrees in recent weeks, you may be dreaming of a white Christmas right about now.

Maybe don’t haul out the holly just yet, but you can pull out your holiday attire for a “Christmas in July” event that will benefit Dress for Success.

The Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk is hosting the event from 6-8 p.m. on July 26.

The event will feature live holiday music, fake snow, complimentary appetizers, an ugly sweater/T-shirt/hat contest and more.

Bar Rojo at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk (Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk)

Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of like-new business attire and medical scrubs as an entrance fee which will be donated to Dress for Success San Antonio.

Downtown Tuesday offers free parking at city-operated parking garages, parking lots and parking meters every Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Ad

The closest parking to Bar Rojo is located at the convention center garage at 850 E. Commerce St.

You can get more information about the event here.

Also on KSAT: