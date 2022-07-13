San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to host first-ever qualifier rodeo event

UVALDE, Texas – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is hosting its first-ever rodeo qualifier event.

More than 800 people are expected to take part in the preliminary competition in Uvalde from Jan. 9-13, which will be free to the public.

The finals will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 and will showcase 15 cowgirls and cowboys from each event. Ten finalists will qualify for a spot at the San Antonio Rodeo at the AT&T Center in February.

The event is open to Women’s Professional Rodeo Association members and members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

General admission tickets for the qualifier finals in Uvalde and at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo are on sale.

“We are excited to have this event in Uvalde at the County Fairplex and give many professional rodeo contestants a chance to compete in the AT&T Center in February,” said San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Executive Director & CEO Cody Davenport.

