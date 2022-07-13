100º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to host first-ever qualifier rodeo event

Preliminary rodeo event will host over 800 competitors in Uvalde in January

Emily Schmalstieg

Tags: Uvalde, Rodeo, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo hosts Uvalde qualifier event. (San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

UVALDE, Texas – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is hosting its first-ever rodeo qualifier event.

More than 800 people are expected to take part in the preliminary competition in Uvalde from Jan. 9-13, which will be free to the public.

The finals will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 and will showcase 15 cowgirls and cowboys from each event. Ten finalists will qualify for a spot at the San Antonio Rodeo at the AT&T Center in February.

The event is open to Women’s Professional Rodeo Association members and members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

General admission tickets for the qualifier finals in Uvalde and at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo are on sale.

“We are excited to have this event in Uvalde at the County Fairplex and give many professional rodeo contestants a chance to compete in the AT&T Center in February,” said San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Executive Director & CEO Cody Davenport.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Schmalstieg is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email