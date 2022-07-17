Shooting at NW Side apartment complex ends with 1 injured, 1 detained, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after being shot four times and the person responsible is detained, according to San Antonio police.

On Sunday, SAPD officers responded to an apartment complex located on West Cheryl Drive for a shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, authorities are calling the incident a “family disturbance situation.”

Reports state that the victim and woman were arguing outside the complex when the woman called for her sibling, according to SAPD.

The sibling, a man in his late 20s to early 30s, came out and started shooting the victim -- a man around the same age, with a black semi-automatic gun.

Police said the man was shot four times in the “arms, abdomen and chest area.” He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The sibling was detained and charges are unknown at this time. Authorities also recovered the weapon.

According to SAPD, the relationship between the victim and the woman is unknown. The investigation continues.

Ad

Also on KSAT