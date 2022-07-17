Woman, 20, charged with DWI after causing rollover crash that injured 3 on Northwest Side, police say

Three people were injured, including one person who is hospitalized with serious injuries, after a drunk driver caused a crash on the Northwest Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

A 20-year-old woman was driving a black Toyota Camry around 2:30 a.m. when she ran a red light at the intersection of Callaghan and Evers roads.

When her vehicle entered the intersection, it collided with a red Hyundai Elantra, causing the Hyundai to strike a curb and flip multiple times, according to initial reports from the scene.

A 30-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Hyundai was unresponsive when EMS arrived and she was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

“The driver of the Toyota showed signs of intoxication, was evaluated at the scene, was determined to be intoxicated, and was booked for DWI,” police wrote in a preliminary report.

Another person in the Hyundai — a 29-year-old man — suffered minor injuries while a 20-year-old male passenger in the Toyota also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.

