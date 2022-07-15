4 men arrested for exposing themselves in public restrooms at New Braunfels park, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – An investigation into “inappropriate activities” in public restrooms at a New Braunfels park has led to the arrests of four men.

“This investigation is part of continued efforts by the NBPD to ensure our community, including public parks, continue to be safe and enjoyable for residents and visitors,” New Braunfels police said Friday on Facebook.

According to police, John Scott, 81, Ronald Gosset, 66, Cesar Interiano, 37, and James Kofakis, 69, are in custody for indecent exposure at Landa Park over the last month.

No minors were found to be involved in any of the incidents, according to authorities, though further details on what transpired are limited.

Indecent exposure is a Class B misdemeanor. Police said it is punishable by a fine that doesn’t exceed $2,000 and/or confinement in jail for up to 180 days.