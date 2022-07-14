61 arrested in sting operation targeting prostitution, human trafficking in Bexar, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr counties

SAN ANTONIO – A sting operation targeting prostitution and human trafficking resulted in the arrests of 61 people in four counties.

The arrests were made from June 13 to June 24 in Operation “Share the Wealth,” the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Nine suspects were arrested in Kerr County, 12 in Kendall County, 14 in Guadalupe County, and 24 in Bexar County on charges involving prostitution, narcotics, and weapons, the release said. Two stolen handguns were recovered, and approximately 19 grams of heroin and 4.4 grams of methamphetamine were seized. Two females were arrested for criminal mischief.

The human trafficking recovery operation resulted in 11 potential victims being contacted. At least three people accepted services that were offered to them as part of this operation, officials said.

The following agencies participated in the operation:

• TXDPS – CID, THP, ICT

• Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

Ad

• Kerrville Police Department

• Kerr County Sheriff’s Office

• Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

• Converse Police Department

• Cibolo Police Department

• Schertz Police Department

• Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office

• Federal Bureau of Investigation

• Mercy Gate (nonprofit)

• Deliver Fund (nonprofit)

Also on KSAT.com: