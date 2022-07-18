Texas High School Coaches Association convention kicks off in San Antonio; brings in millions to city

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 16,000 coaches will be in attendance Monday at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention in downtown San Antonio.

The THSCA is celebrating it’s 90th this year back at its roots —- as the first convention got its start in the Alamo City.

“The first one was held here in 1933,” Joe Martin, executive director of THSCA said. “The city of San Antonio, the Chamber of Commerce provided a $1,000 check for our coaches and they sponsored our coaches to come to San Antonio. So we are excited to be back.”

The convention provides 250+ hours of content in 13 sports, health and safety, and professional and character development. It’s the largest gathering of high school coaches across Texas.

It also brings a lot of tourist money into local hotels, restaurants and stores. At least 11,000 hotel rooms were booked for the event across the city.

Martin estimates the event brings in $8 million to San Antonio, but said it may actually bring much more than that because of all the family members that also come to San Antonio to spend their vacation here.

“Coaches come here for coaching school and networking opportunities and their families spend the day doing things in the city and enjoying San Antonio and what San Antonio has to offer,” Martin said.

Judson High School coach Mark Soto said it feels good to have the convention back in San Antonio, especially for its 90th anniversary.

“I think it’s really important that we did return in 90 years,” Soto said. “It started here and we are now at the 90 year mark. And I think all the coaches are having fun and enjoying what San Antonio brings.”