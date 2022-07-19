15-year-old boy makes history as youngest graduate of Sam Houston State University

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – As many teens are beginning to learn their ground in high school, Nehemiah Juniel is making history at Sam Houston State University.

Nehemiah, who is just 15, will be graduating with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences on Aug. 6, making him the youngest student to ever graduate from SHSU, according to a press release from the university.

The teen shared what challenges he faced as a full-time college student. Nehemiah said although learning comes naturally to him, earning a college degree and maintaining a high GPA had a few difficulties.

“The biggest challenge was staying focused. It was especially difficult when the course material was uninteresting or something I already knew,” he said. “I often needed encouragement from others to put effort into such work before I put myself back on track again.”

Nehemiah’s drive for higher education does not end when he crosses the stage. He will soon start studying for the MCAT to pursue his dream of becoming a cardiologist.

“Around the age of eight years old, I decided I wanted to become a surgeon of some sort,” he said. “As I grew, I continued to change and specify what kind of career I wanted to pursue. This culminated into my decision to study cardiology.”'

According to the release, Juniel hopes to inspire others to go after their dreams, no matter their age.

“Don’t get discouraged if you run into a few issues or if you fail a couple of times. As long as you keep trying, you will eventually reach your goal,” Nehemiah said.

