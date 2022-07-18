Viral video shows fight between staff, customer at restaurant on San Antonio River Walk over bill

Fight on the 500 block of the River Walk.

SAN ANTONIO – Dinner on the San Antonio River Walk took a turn for the worse when staff and a customer got into a brawl over the bill.

On Friday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 500 block of the River Walk for a report of a fight, according to a preliminary police report.

Upon arrival, authorities broke up the fight and subdued the suspect, a 30-year-old man.

According to the report, the man was upset over the service he received from staff regarding the food and bill when he began to verbally argue with staff.

The dispute turned physical as the suspect assaulted a 30-year-old man who was a member of the staff, along with other members of the staff, the report said.

The man was taken into custody and booked for assault and bodily injury, according to SAPD.

Video of the incident circulated the internet with 628 likes and 147 retweets on Twitter.

Footage shows individuals fighting one another, throwing punches, and even using what appears to be a waitress’s folding tray stand as a weapon.

Another viral video taken from the same level as the fight, shows many running away from the incident. One man is seen carrying his dog as they leave the restaurant.