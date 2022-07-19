96º

BCSO corporal arrested in domestic violence case, sheriff’s office says

Leroy Martinez, 25, was served termination paperwork and is on administrative leave

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Leroy Martinez, 25, was arrested around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Sergeants with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Homicide Unit arrested a BCSO corporal for a domestic violence incident in which a victim was choked.

Leroy Martinez, 25, was arrested around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday after an incident that happened over the weekend. BCSO said Martinez choked a female victim, restricting her airway.

Martinez, a 4-year veteran with BCSO who is assigned to the Detention Bureau, has been served termination paperwork and is on administrative leave. He is charged with Assault-Family-Choking/Strangulation, a third-degree felony.

BCSO said it is handling a separate but concurrent administrative investigation pending the outcome of the San Antonio Police Department’s criminal case.

