BCSO corporal arrested in domestic violence case, sheriff’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – Sergeants with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Homicide Unit arrested a BCSO corporal for a domestic violence incident in which a victim was choked.

Leroy Martinez, 25, was arrested around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday after an incident that happened over the weekend. BCSO said Martinez choked a female victim, restricting her airway.

Martinez, a 4-year veteran with BCSO who is assigned to the Detention Bureau, has been served termination paperwork and is on administrative leave. He is charged with Assault-Family-Choking/Strangulation, a third-degree felony.

BCSO said it is handling a separate but concurrent administrative investigation pending the outcome of the San Antonio Police Department’s criminal case.