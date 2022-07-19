More than a dozen states are giving residents stimulus money — is Texas?

Amid talk of 4th stimulus check, some still haven't received the last one

SAN ANTONIO – Many Americans received three rounds of stimulus checks from 2020-2021 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and now there is more money on the table — depending on where you live.

A fourth stimulus check from the federal government is not likely but a handful of states are offering monetary relief for citizens.

However, Texas is not one of the states putting more money in taxpayers’ pockets.

It’s worth noting — Texas is one of nine states that does not have a state income tax and none of those states are currently offering stimulus payments.

Forbes pulled together information from 14 states that are offering financial relief for residents.

Approved legislation in those states ranges from up to a $1,050 rebate in California to a $50 rebate in Illinois.

States that are offering some form of financial relief, per Forbes, are:

California - Up to $1,050 Rebate

Colorado - $400 Rebate Payments

Delaware - $300 Rebate Payments

Georgia - $250 Rebate Payments

Hawaii - $300 Rebate Payments

Idaho - $75 Rebate Payments

Illinois - $50 Rebates

Indiana - $125 Rebate Payments

Maine - $850 Direct Relief Payments

Minnesota - $750 Payments for Frontline Workers

New Jersey - $500 Rebate Checks

New Mexico - $500 Rebates

South Carolina - Rebate Checks of up to $800

Virginia - $250 Rebates

According to Forbes, five other states are weighing options for gas rebates, direct stimulus payments, income tax rebates and grocery tax cuts. Those states are Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

CNET is reporting that New York and Pennsylvania residents are also expected to see some rebates this summer.

Last year, millions of qualifying families were sent monthly payments from July through December 2021 thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act. Those payments will not continue for 2022.

If you didn’t collect any of the stimulus money last year and you think you might be due — there’s still a potential for you to collect.