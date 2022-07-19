‘Slugging’ is trending. Does it hurt?

While there is no shortage of social media beauty fads, one called "slugging" can actually be good for some people's skin.

SAN ANTONIO – While there’s no shortage of skin care fads promising flawless, younger-looking skin, dermatologists say “slugging,” a trend taking the internet by storm, might actually be good for you. However, Consumer Reports says other beauty fads may be dangerous.

Slugging may be a new Tik Tok craze, but petroleum jelly for skin care has actually been around for more than a century.

Now, social media slugging believers all but guarantee that if you apply the goo to your face at bedtime, you will wake up to glass skin.

“Slugging will make you look as clear as glass is debatable, but for a lot of people, it can be super beneficial,” said Consumer Reports’ Angela Lashbrook.

She said it’s especially helpful for people with dry, aging, or damaged skin. Petroleum jelly, found in products such as Vaseline and Aquaphor, helps lock in moisture by acting as a protective barrier.

However, slugging can lead to irritation and breakouts if you first apply products containing retinol or other acne-fighting ingredients, or alpha hydroxy acids found in anti-aging creams, Consumer Reports warned.

The craze doesn’t stop there.

Hair slugging is said to promote hair growth. But, according to Consumer Reports, putting petroleum jelly on your scalp won’t help it grow and could worsen dandruff. Applying it to your ends can keep hair hydrated.

One trend getting a definite thumbs-down is skin-lightening creams. Marketed toward darker-skinned women, these products may contain harmful chemicals, such as mercury.

“A lot of these chemicals have been linked to hormonal changes, and even cancer, so be sure to read the label and stay away if anything questionable is in the product,” Lashbrook said.

One skin care regimen that never goes out of style is sunscreen.

