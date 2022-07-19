Toys ‘R’ Us is making a major comeback and will start opening new stores in July

A view of Macy's Toys "R" Us on July 11, 2022 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc. )

SAN ANTONIO – Toys ‘R’ Us is returning this summer in a big way.

Starting in late July, the beloved toy store will start opening in Macy’s across the U.S. and by October 15 there will be a Toys ‘R’ Us in every Macy’s in the country.

The in-store shops will range from 1,000 square feet up to 10,000 sq. feet in flagship locations like Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco, according to Macy’s Inc.

Macy’s officials said Toys ‘R’ Us store footprints could expand an additional 500-3,000 square feet during the holiday season.

The Toys ‘R’ Us shops will also feature a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - JULY 11: A view of Macy's Toys "R" Us on July 11, 2022 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc. ) (2022 Getty Images)

Nearly all Toys ‘R’ Us locations in the U.S. closed in 2018 and the company liquidated most of its assets. The toy retailer tried to come back in 2019 and reopened two stores - one in Houston and the other in New Jersey - but those locations were ultimately closed as well in January 2021.

Currently, Toys ‘R’ Us is available to shop online with categories for different age groups for kids.

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys ‘R’ Us experience to life in our stores,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “We hope Toys ‘R’ Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together.”

The toy store was founded by Charles Lazarus more than 70 years ago and went on to become one of the most globally recognized chains in the toy category.