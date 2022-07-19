The Grinch will be grand marshal of 2022 Ford Holiday River Parade

The Whoville float is among many floats that will be featured in the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade in San Antonio on Nov. 25.

SAN ANTONIO – The grand marshal of this year’s Ford Holiday River Parade will be none other than the cynical Christmas grump, the Grinch.

The announcement was made Tuesday during a news conference by Visit San Antonio officials.

The theme for the 41st annual parade on Nov. 25 is “Tastes and Traditions Around the World.”

Officials said each parade float will represent a holiday tradition or a holiday meal in other countries, such as a gingerbread house or a kiss under the mistletoe.

But the main attraction will be the green fictional character from the Broadway production of “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical!” which will be showcased at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4.

Tickets for the parade are now on sale exclusively online at TheSanAntonioRiverWalk.com. Residents are urged to secure their seats soon, as the holiday event is usually a sellout.

