KSAT Pigskin Classic tickets now on sale at Las Palapas locations around San Antonio

Get tickets at Las Palapas

The inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic general admission tickets are on sale now at all San Antonio Las Palapas locations.

Get ready for a full day of high school football action at the Alamodome on Saturday, August 27.

11:30 a.m.: Smithson Valley vs. Reagan

3:30 p.m.: Judson vs. Johnson

7:30 p.m.: Steele vs. Brennan

Your $15 ticket is good for admission to any or all of the three games.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The games will be broadcast on KSAT 12.

Luxury suites are also available for purchase.

Read what you need to know before attending the event here.

WATCH: Greg Simmons, head coaches on the game plan behind the KSAT Pigskin Classic

Ad

The game plan behind the KSAT Pigskin Classic

FIND A LOCATION

CLICK HERE to find a Las Palapas restaurant near you.

A map of all local Las Palapas locations where you can purchase KSAT Pigskin Classic tickets. (Google Maps)

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic will showcase six local high school football teams over three games in one day at the Alamodome.

The August 27 event will feature Smithson Valley vs. Reagan; Judson vs. Johnson; Steele vs. Brennan. Find tickets and other information at ksat.com/pigskin.

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit the Big Game Coverage section for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.