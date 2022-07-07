Judson vs Johnson square off in Game 2 of KSAT Pigskin Classic

SAN ANTONIO – The Judson Rockets will face the Johnson Jaguars in the second game of a triple-header in the first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Alamodome.

The KSAT Pigskin Classic is the first of its kind in the Alamo City to kick off the 2022 high school football season and will be broadcast live on KSAT 12, beginning with the pregame show at 11 a.m. (Find general admission tickets here. KSAT Insiders have access to a VIP Experience in the press box.)

Rockets vs. Jaguars

When the Rockets meet the Jaguars, no one will be able to ignore the elephant in the room, or in this case, the Alamodome.

And it starts right at the top with both head coaches, Mark Soto and T.P. Miller.

That’s because Soto and Miller worked together at Johnson High School the last two years, when Soto was head coach and Miller was defensive coordinator. That’s where they helped lead the Jaguars to an undefeated regular season at 10-0, only to fall to New Braunfels in the first round of the playoffs in a shootout 51-45.

A lot has happened since then.

Soto decided to return to his alma mater, Judson, to become their new head coach, which led to the promotion of Miller from defensive coordinator to head coach at Johnson. Now for the very first time, they face off at the Alamodome at 3:30 pm. on Saturday Aug. 27.

“It is the job I have always looked for,” admitted Soto. “I wanted to be like D.W. Rutledge, and I’ve got a chance to go there and leave a mark like he did.”

Rutledge is a legend in Texas high school football, winning four state championships for Judson, which led to naming of Rockets Stadium in Converse after him.

While Soto’s job is to return the Rockets to the playoffs after missing last season with a rare 4-6 finish.

For Miller is about continuing to build on what he has brought to Johnson in his first season as a head coach while going up against his former boss.

“I think Coach Soto and I, it’s all about the kids,” said Miller, as he directed attention away from his first meeting against Mark on the other side of the field. “Obviously when we get on the field we’re always going to compete. It’s going to be a friendly competition, but it’s about the community and student athletes.”

All the games at the KSAT Pigskin Classic will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic will showcase six local high school football teams over three games in one day at the Alamodome.

The August 27 event will feature Smithson Valley vs. Reagan; Judson vs. Johnson; Steele vs. Brennan. Find tickets and other information at ksat.com/pigskin.

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit the Big Game Coverage section for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.