Steele Knights vs Brennan Bears square off in Game 3 of KSAT Pigskin Classic

The Steele Knights will face the Brennan Bears in the final game of a triple-header in the first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Alamodome.

The KSAT Pigskin Classic is the first of its kind in the Alamo City to kick off the 2022 high school football season and will be broadcast live on KSAT 12, beginning with the pregame show at 11 a.m. (Find general admission tickets here. KSAT Insiders have access to a VIP Experience in the press box.)

Knights vs Bears

When the Steele Knights face off against the Brennan Bears, it will be a battle of two of the top 6A teams from last season and two of the top 16 preseason picks in Texas this season.

The third game in the KSAT Pigskin Classic features the Bears, who are ranked No. 12 in the state in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. The Knights are not far behind, at No. 16 out of the top 50 teams in the state. That’s after Brennan finished on top of 12′s Top 12 at 13-1 and Steele at No. 3 after their 11-1 year, with both teams going undefeated in district play. The only team separating the pair in 12′s Top 12 was Alamo Heights, who came in second, also with a 13-1 record in Class 5A.

“Such an exciting event. Three games in a row. Alamodome, buy one ticket and watch all three games, " exclaimed Brennan head football coach Stephen Basore. “We’re just excited to be part of the process and hopefully we’ll play great.”

Steele head football coach David Saenz is equally thrilled with the opportunity to be part of such a huge event.

“Feels good,” Saenz said. “Our program, our community, we are extremely excited just to be asked to be part of the game.”

And while the end result is three games in one day under one roof, Basore admits it took some work to get it done.

“Some of the guys had already committed to some other opponents,” Basore said. “It was a process to get all six teams together, get the time slots and all that stuff. It all came together.”

And the fact the games are going to be played in the Alamodome excites Saenz.

“It’s an experience for our kids to see what it’s like to play on a big stage,” Saenz said. “There are great stadiums in San Antonio, but there’s nothing like playing in the Alamodome.”

Basore said he seized the opportunity after his luck ran out in last year’s postseason.

“I tried to get playoff games there last year, but I lost all the flips. I think it’s a special place and UTSA gets to play all of their home games here. I think it’s really cool,” he said.

Kick off between the Knights and the Bears in their season opener is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. And if you can’t be at the games you can catch all of the action live on KSAT 12 starting with our KSAT Pigskin Classic Pregame Show at 11 a.m.

All the games at the KSAT Pigskin Classic will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic will showcase six local high school football teams over three games in one day at the Alamodome.

The Aug. 27 event will feature Smithson Valley vs. Reagan; Judson vs. Johnson; Steele vs. Brennan. Find tickets and other information at ksat.com/pigskin.

