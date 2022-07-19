78º

San Antonio’s Public Theater taking audiences to the Caribbean with ‘Once on This Island’

Tony-award winning musical now playing

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Alexsis Page, Producer

Rasika Gasti, KSAT 12 News Intern

San AntonioOnce on This Island: A Musical brings a passionate and otherworldly love story to The Public Theatre of San Antonio.

According to a press release, the show depicts the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy, Daniel, after rescuing him from the other side of the island.

The play will run at the Russell Hill Rogers Theater in San Pedro Park, from July 15 through August 17, 2022.

The Public Theater of San Antonio's cast of "Once on this island" (KSAT 2022)

The standard ticket price for adults is $45 and for children under 12 is $15, but military personnel, students and senior citizens can get tickets for $30 with a valid ID. For ticket information click here.

