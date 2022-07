A Boerne Independent School District alumnus has been selected for the sixth round in a Major League Baseball draft, district officials announced Tuesday.

Douglas Hodo III graduated from Boerne High School in 2019. The Baltimore Orioles chose him in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB draft on Monday night.

As a current University of Texas at Austin baseball player, Hodo was the 167th overall pick by the Orioles.

Hodo adds to the list of 12 alumni from Boerne ISD selected in MLB drafts.