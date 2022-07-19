Google honors Uvalde victim who wanted to make people happy through her art

The nation has come to know the 21 victims who lost their lives on May 24 in the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Alithia Haven Ramirez was among the victims who lost their lives.

The 10-year-old loved creating art pieces. Her goal was to make people happy through her artwork.

Before she was killed, Alithia submitted a drawing to the Doodle for Google’s national contest.

Alithia Haven Ramirez submitted this sketch to Doodle for Google. (Google)

The Google competition is an annual art contest that challenges students K-12 to create artwork that showcases their creativity. The application process opened in January and closed in March.

Competition winners’ doodles will have their art featured on Google.com and are awarded scholarships.

A panel of judges, including Selena Gomez and Elyse Fox, will pick winners on July 28.

In honor of Alithia and the other Uvalde victims, Google has placed an image at the top of the contest page honoring Alithia and all the victims of the Uvalde tragedy.

Under Alithia’s artwork is a statement submitted by the young artist on what she hoped to achieve through her submission.

“I want the world to see my art and show the world what I can do, I want people to be happy when they see my passion in art.”

