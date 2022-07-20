102º

Dead woman’s body dumped in front of home on West Side, SAPD says

Victim believed to be about 18 to 20 years old, suffered gunshot or stab wounds

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

The body of a woman was found dumped in front of an abandoned home in the 2400 block of San Luis Street. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The body of a woman was found dumped in front of an abandoned home Wednesday afternoon on the city’s West Side, police said.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of San Luis Street after someone called 911 around 2 p.m. and said they saw someone drop off the body at the location.

The woman is believed to be about 18 to 20 years old.

Police said the woman had wounds on her body but weren’t sure if the victim had been shot or stabbed.

If anyone has information about the crime is urged to call the San Antonio Police Department.

