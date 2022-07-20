91º

Police searching for shooter who took aim at car carrying 2 teens and man

Victims suffered non life-threatening wounds, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Police roped off the 600 block of Carolina Street even though they said the shooting happened somewhere else. (Katrina Webber, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for clues about a person with a gun who took aim at two teenage boys and a man in car, hitting all three, early Wednesday morning.

Officers found the victims shortly after 4 a.m. outside a home in the 600 block of Carolina Street.

However, they told police they were at a different location when they were shot.

The victims, though, were not able to offer information regarding that location or the person who shot them, police said.

They told investigators they were sitting in the car when someone drove up and fired at them.

A tow truck loads up the victims' car to take it to another location where police will search it for evidence. (KSAT 12 News)

Police said all three suffered non life-threatening wounds, although they said one person was shot in the neck.

After the shooting, the victims drove to the home of a relative on Carolina Street where they called for help.

Police later had the victims’ car towed to a different location where they said they planned to search it more thoroughly.

