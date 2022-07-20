Survey finds 84% of people in San Antonio feeling impact of inflation

FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a shopper wears a mask as she walks through the meat products at a grocery store in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SAN ANTONIO – A large majority of people in the San Antonio area say the rise in inflation is affecting their daily life and spending behaviors, according to a new Google survey.

Eighty-four percent of respondents said they were impacted and 47% said inflation was “greatly impacting them.”

Just 6% said they were not impacted at all.

CHART: How would you say the rise in inflation is impacting your daily life and spending behaviors?

The Google Survey conducted in the San Antonio area polled about 500 internet users between June 20 and July 7 in English.

Gas prices seem to be what is hitting pocketbooks the hardest, with 80% of respondents saying that’s where their family is feeling the effect.

Rising food costs are also a concern with 73% of people saying that’s where inflation was affecting them.

CHART: Where do you and your family feel the effects of inflation the MOST?

Eric Cooper, president of the San Antonio Food Bank, told Texas Public Radio that the people needing food assistance have jobs.

“You know, when you’ve got people in need because of unemployment, that’s one thing, but then when you’ve got people in need, because of employment, that’s a scary space,” Cooper said.

The food bank is currently feeding about 100,000 people a week, but Cooper said some who need food can’t afford the gas to come pick it up.

Consumer inflation is up 9.1% from a year ago, the fastest year-over-year jump since 1981.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that gas prices are up 60% in the last 12 months ending in June and overall food prices are up 10.4% with grocery prices up 12.2% and restaurant menu prices up 7.7%.

CHART: On a 10-point scale, how much is the rise in inflation affecting you and your family?

