Suspect in capital murder case arrested at West Side motel

Juan Antonio Reyes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting two people, then setting fire to their West Side home earlier this month has been arrested on capital murder charges.

Members of the United States Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, acting on behalf of the San Antonio Police Department, tracked down Juan Antonio Reyes, 24, Wednesday night at a motel in the 1400 block of Culebra Road.

An arrest warrant affidavit says Reyes has been linked to the case which happened July 7 in the 900 block of Waverly Avenue.

San Antonio firefighters who were called to put out a fire at an apartment there found the bodies of a man and woman inside that home.

They called in homicide investigators after noticing some suspicious circumstances.

Later that day, San Antonio police announced that the two people found inside the home were victims of a homicide, that both had been shot.

The affidavit says an autopsy showed the two victims suffered gunshot wounds to their heads.

Ad

It also says investigators later found surveillance video which helped them identify Reyes, a relative of both victims, as a suspect in the case.

The court document also mentions that two other people were seen on camera leaving the home with Reyes right before the fire started.

However, there is no indication that anyone else has been arrested yet.

At the time of the deaths, relatives told KSAT 12 News that the victims were Sergio Soto, 39, and his aunt, Rachel Martinez.

The affidavit says the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has since confirmed that Soto is the man who was killed.

It says as of earlier this week, though, the office is still working to positively identify the female victim.