San Antonio man sentenced to 50 years in prison for child sex abuse

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

A jury in the 399th District Court found David Oscar Saldivar, 37, guilty of the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Trial evidence showed that Saldivar committed multiple acts of sexual abuse against a child younger than 14 years of age from November 2014 through November 2016.

“This child came forward to put a stop to the abuse she endured for far too long. While she may never forget what happened to her, I hope her bravery throughout this case as well as this defendant’s sentence give her back her power and voice. This young lady and all of Bexar County are safer with this defendant behind bars,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

