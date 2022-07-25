Fire at Northwest Side apartment complex displaces two people, SAFD says

Smoking on a balcony led to a fire at a Northwest Side apartment complex and displaced two people, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in 1500 block of Babcock Road.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to one unit, which is located upstairs.

Although the fire was extinguished, the damages left behind were significant. SAFD said the two people affected are in the process of finding somewhere else to stay.

No damages estimate was given and no injuries were reported.

Further details are limited at this time.

