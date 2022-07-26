Uvalde City Council to vote on resolution on assault rifles; would join UCISD, county leaders in plea to Gov. Abbott

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde City Council members are expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session of the legislature to consider raising the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic assault rifles.

If approved, the council’s resolution directed at Abbott will join similar ones passed by Uvalde CISD board members Monday night and Uvalde County Commissioners earlier this month.

All of the resolutions are similarly worded, urging a change in state law to raise the legal age to purchase assault-style rifles from 18 to 21.

Monday’s Uvalde City Council meeting is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m.

In Texas, you must be 21 to purchase a pistol but only 18 to buy a long gun, which includes rifles and shotguns.

The Texas Legislature is set to reconvene in Austin in January, but many want the law changed sooner.

More than a dozen Texas mayors have sent resolutions urging a special session and Texas Democrats are pushing for it, but the governor is the only Texas official with the power to call for one.

