Comal ISD hosts back-to-school student immunization clinics

SAN ANTONIO – Comal ISD is hosting two student immunization clinics on Aug. 8.

The student immunization clinics are open to school-aged children up to 18-year-olds.

The Canyon Middle School clinic will be open from 8 to 11 a.m.

Pieper Middle School’s clinic will be available from 1 to 4 p.m.

Those who would like to attend need to register online by Aug. 4.

All insurance policies will be verified. The out-of-pocket cost will be $10 per shot.

For those that do not have health insurance write “NA” for all insurance questions when filling out the registration form.

For more information about the Comal ISD clinics, contact the district’s director of health services at 830-221-2077.

