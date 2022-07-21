Southside ISD offers free meals daily through 2022-2023 school year

SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD is offering free breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily to its 6,000 students at all eight campuses during the 2022-2023 academic school year.

The school district announced it would continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district has eliminated the collection of meal applications for free, reduced price, and paid student meals, according to Southside ISD.

Breakfast will include tacos, sausage, eggs, biscuits, pancakes, yogurt, cinnamon rolls, and bagels.

Lunch and supper options are just as enticing with orange chicken, beef tacos, cheeseburgers, burritos, and chicken nuggets.

This is the school district’s fourth year providing free meals as part of the National School Lunch program’s Community Eligibility Provision.

The district is “committed to continuing working to reduce the burden for families and will help ensure that students receive nutritious meals,” said Southside ISD Director Juana Ramirez.

