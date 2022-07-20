102º

Local News

Judson ISD seeks to hire multiple positions at job fair

Same day, on-site interviews will be conducted at the event

Emily Schmalstieg

Tags: Job Fair, Judson ISD, San Antonio, Education

SAN ANTONIOJudson ISD is hunting for qualified educators, bus drivers, custodians, and child nutrition staff.

On Thursday, Judson ISD will be hosting a job fair at 9142 Farm To Market Road from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Applicants are asked to bring an up-to-date resume, reference contact information, proof of certification, and degree information. Same-day interviews will be conducted on-site.

Starting teacher salary for Judson ISD is $57,362 with stipend opportunities, according to Judson ISD.

