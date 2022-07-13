97º

Tobin Center hosts drive-thru school supply drive

Annual School Supply Drive will be held Tuesday, July 26.

Emily Schmalstieg

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts hosts school supply drive. (Tobin Center for the Performing Arts)

SAN ANTONIO – The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will host a drive-thru school supply drive later this month.

The school supply drive to support teachers in the San Antonio community will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, in front of The Tobin Center at 100 Auditorium Circle.

“Teachers are the foundation of our communities, and we want to thank them for dedicating their days to building a brighter future for the next generation,” said Lauren Keck, Marketing Manager for Tobin Center in a press release.

Supplies such as pencils, dry erase markers, crayons, colored pencils, markers, paper, Clorox wipes, and items like Kleenex are needed.

The Tobin Center plans to make the school supply drive an annual event to support teachers starting the school year.

Donations will be taken at the Tobin Center, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People can also make donations at Tobin Center performances.

The Tobin also has a teachers program that offers discounted and complimentary tickets to teachers, administrators, or support staff directly employed by any school, college, or university.

