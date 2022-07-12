Meals on Wheels needs hundreds of volunteers to distribute cooling kits this weekend

Meals on Wheels is hoping to help its thousands of clients beat the heat, and community members can help by delivering cooling kits, A/C units and box fans to those in need. The organization needs 400 people to help make these deliveries from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. To find the volunteer sign-up, visit www.mowsatx.org.

SAN ANTONIO – Meals on Wheels San Antonio will host its largest distribution event ever this weekend.

The Beat the Heat distribution event on Saturday fills a desperate need with the summer heat hitting record-breaking temperatures.

The Meals on Wheels organization is asking for volunteers to aid in delivering cooling kits, AC units, and box fans to over 3,700 people. A minimum of 400 volunteers are needed.

Cooling kits include cooling towels, cold packs, water, and first aid kits.

Those that wish to help are expected to arrive early to pick up fans, and cooling kits for delivery between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Volunteers can find pick-up sites near them here.

If you are interested in helping at the event, you can apply at the Meals on Wheels website.

Volunteers will be provided with proper cooling essentials to ensure they stay hydrated throughout the distribution event.

