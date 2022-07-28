Free after-school arts program accepting new student applications

Say Si, a tuition-free after-school arts program, is accepting new student applications until mid-August.

SAN ANTONIO – SAY Sí, a tuition-free after-school arts program, is accepting new student applications until mid-August.

Nicole Amri, the co-executive director of SAY Sí, says there is something here for every student.

“We started as a visual arts program and everything grew out of that,” Amri said.

Students can express themselves through different programs including film, photography, digital art and theater.

“Our students might start off thinking that they are going to go into one discipline and then the arts, in general, blow their mind open, and they also learn how to build community. So by the time students are leaving from SAY Sí, they are prepared for what’s next,” she said. “They apply to schools. They are getting into art schools in addition to any other program. They are taking creative arts into biology, and science and law.”

The year-round program is for middle and high school students who live in Bexar County.

“We prioritize students who are coming from low economic households or districts where there’s less arts opportunities,” Amri said.

