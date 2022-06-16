Second-grade Comal ISD student wins national award for photo project

SAN ANTONIO – Comal ISD student Peyton Crow was awarded the National PTA Reflections Contest Award of Excellence. It’s the first time in Comal ISD history that a student has won this award.

Titled “Big and Small Hands Can Change the World,” the creatively manufactured photo project was orchestrated by Crow, a second-grader at Indian Springs Elementary, located north of San Antonio.

Her photo shows a group of dolls — depicting people of different ethnicities, disabilities and generations — holding hands and encircled around a globe.

On the globe is an eye-catching yellow heart with the words, “Even though we are all different in our own unique ways – together we can change the world.”

“Big and Small Hands Can Change the World,” photo project. (Peyton Crow)

The photo project offers a message of hope for generations to unite to make a difference in today’s world.

“I will change the world by helping create unity and bring people together,” Crow said in a news release. “Even though we are all different and unique in our own ways, we can change the world together.”

Crow’s entry exemplified the theme of this year’s competition, which requested applicants to create a project that shows how they would change the world, the release said.

Her photo project leaves audiences struck by a sense of inspiration to place differences aside and come together.

Along with the national title, Peyton received a $200 young artist scholarship for her hard work and dedication, according to a Comal ISD news release.

