Parent alert: Play tents, books, baby bottles recalled

SAN ANTONIO – From fabric play castles, to touch-and-feel books, to certain glass baby bottles, hundreds of thousands of children’s products are being recalled for safety reasons.

More than a quarter of a million Kidoozie play tents and playhouses are recalled because of a fire and burn risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The nylon and mesh tents fail to meet federal flammability standards.

The make-believe toys come in various designs such as castles, houses or pirate ships. They were sold from March 2014 through March 2022 at several retailers including Target, Toys R Us, Marshall’s and Amazon.

Parents are urged to contact Epoch Everlasting Play for a refund or replacement.

Nuk is recalling a limited number of glass baby bottles because of a risk of lead exposure.

The recall covers First Choice glass bottles with gray and white stars only. The print on the outside may contain excessive lead, which can be especially toxic to children.

They were sold online by an Amazon third-party. They were never intended for the U.S. market.

Known purchasers are being contacted and caregivers are urged to discontinue use.

More than 12,000 Tony Hawk Silver Metallic Multi-purpose helmets are recalled because they pose a risk of head injury.

They don’t meet protection standards, according to the CPSC.

The helmets were sold exclusively at Walmart and owners should contact Sakar International.

And, nearly 186,000 Scholastic books are recalled due to a choking danger.

The Shake Look Touch Books contain pom poms. Owners are urged to simply remove the pom poms before allowing little ones to play with the books.

For more information and contact numbers: www.cpsc.gov.

