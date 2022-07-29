Behind the Kitchen Door: Pests, employees not following health guidelines lead to low scores for seafood restaurants

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found problems with pests and employees not following basic health guidelines at two separate locations of a local seafood restaurant and bar.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found problems with pests and employees not following basic health guidelines at two separate locations of a local seafood restaurant and bar.

La Perla Del Pacifico Sports Bar

La Perla Del Pacifico Sports Bar, located in the 2600 block of Northeast Loop 410, received a 76 on its most recent inspection.

The inspector noted “live pests” in the kitchen and washing area. Cooks were seen handling ready-to-eat foods with bare hands while another cook was caught eating in the food prep area.

There was no certified food manager on site, shrimp thawing in a hand washing sink near the cook’s line and bottle caps and limes were being stored in the bar’s hand washing sink.

Metro Health ordered a re-inspection.

La Perla Del Pacifico Seafood and Grill

Inspectors found better conditions at La Perla Del Pacifico Seafood and Grill in the 7900 block of Culebra Road. This location received a score of 83.

The inspector found at least 10 expired food handler certificates when visiting last month.

Potentially hazardous foods, including raw shrimp, diced produce and other raw fish, were not being properly cooled. The coolers where they were being stored were too warm, so workers set up ice baths to keep the food cold.

The inspector found a bleach bottle near “to go” lids and bags, and unapproved pesticides were also found inside the establishment.

410 Corner Stop

Finally, 410 Corner Stop, located in the 2300 block of Loop 410, earned an 80.

The Metro Health inspector observed “both dead and alive pests” in a refrigerator holding cooked food. More evidence of pest activity was found in an area next to the kitchen.

Cooks were not wearing required hair nets, and another cook was spotted touching ready-to-eat foods with bare hands.

The inspector found eggs stored at room temperature instead of the required 45 degrees or lower.

The inside of the ice machine was dirty, and there was a buildup of dust and dirt on the vents in the food prep area.

To search health reports for restaurants in the city of San Antonio, click here.

