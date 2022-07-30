Trying to stay organized? Ask Angi shares tips for cleaning your garage

If your garage seems more like a black hole than a useful storage space, it's time to make some changes. Here are a few tips on organizing your garage!

Mallory Micetich, a home care expert with Ask Angi shares a few tips on how to make the most out of your space.

“If you want to make the most out of your garage, start by coming up with a storage plan. I recommend measuring and sketching out the space and then mapping out where you want to store different things. For example, you can designate different areas of your garage to different categories, like tools, sports equipment or lawn care. Storing your items by category makes upkeep easier and can help you find things faster,” said Micetich.

Even the perfect organization system can only go so far if you have too much stuff. Go through all of the items in your garage and throw away or donate anything you no longer need.

Once you finish separating the two piles, go through everything you are keeping and determine which category it falls under. After categorizing all of your items into bins, shelves, or cubbies, label them so they’re easier to find.

“Your garage stores a lot of important items, some of which can be pretty heavy. Consider investing in sturdy, metal shelves that allow you to stack those heavier items. It might also be helpful to install things like hooks, wall storage or a workbench to help you organize those smaller tools. Pay attention to your natural habits to make the system easy to maintain. Ask yourself questions like “Where do I tend to leave things that I use a lot,” “What am I always losing,” and “What are things that I need access to consistently?,” said Micetich.

To maintain the organization Ask Angi suggests you create a schedule to keep it that way. Your schedule will depend on how you use the space, so experiment and find something that feels right for you.

Micetich said, “If you still don’t know where to start, or if you’re just too busy to worry about your garage, consider hiring a professional organizer. A pro can help you come up with an organization system that is perfect for your specific needs and your specific garage. They’ll set you up for success, so you can have an organized garage for years to come.”

Maintaining a clean and organized garage will free up your time and allow you to focus on other things, like spending time with family or enjoying hobbies.