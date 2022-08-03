Businesses are seeing a rise in break-ins. Olmos Park PD says it could be a trend

OLMOS PARK, Texas – Olmos Park Police Department is encouraging business owners to invest in security measures after seeing theft increases at local shops.

Otra Vez Couture Consignment has been broken into three times in a matter of weeks. Olmos Park Police say it could be a growing trend because at least four consignment stores have had break-ins in the same time frame.

“It’s very similar, and it’s been multiple stores -- not just here in the city of Olmos park, also within San Antonio. If they are working together, we haven’t gotten that far yet. We’re still investigating,” said Bethany Prouty, an investigator with Olmos Park PD.

Otra Vez was broken into in late June. Suspects from two of the three robberies have been caught. However, the suspect from its most recent break-in remains on the run.

Olmos Park Police believe the suspect from June was experiencing homelessness and was caught the day of the break-in.

The suspect from the second break-in was arrested Monday and identified as a 48-year-old man. After his arrest, Peter Carreon was discovered to have a lengthy criminal history, including theft charges.

Police believe the third suspect has been involved with break-ins at other consignment shops in town.

“The third suspect that we do have is committing burglaries in other consignment stores,” said Prouty.

The third suspect was in and out of the store in about a minute and thirty seconds.

“He probably has been in the store before, or someone else was in the store before, and pretty much knew what they were going to take,” said Prouty.

Prouty encourages shops to invest in alarm systems and surveillance cameras and consider putting valuable items in a safe at the end of the night.