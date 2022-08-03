Relationship details, evidence photos presented to jury in day 2 of San Antonio man’s murder trial

More witnesses took the stand for the prosecution on day two of the trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend back in August 2020.

SAN ANTONIO – More witnesses took the stand for the prosecution on day two of the trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend back in August 2020.

Jorge Izquierdo is charged with the murder of Cora Nickel.

Nickel was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The two, who share two daughters, had what family and friends called a “toxic” relationship.

Izquierdo’s friend, Adam Serrano, took the stand Wednesday and spoke about how he would often see the couple argue.

“I witnessed them arguing, breaking up, her throwing his stuff out the apartment,” Serrano said.

While he said the arguing was constant, he never saw any physical violence between the two.

Serrano also revealed during testimony that Izquierdo owned two guns -- a shotgun he kept at home and a .40 caliber pistol he often kept in his car.

The jury was shown pieces of evidence police collected, like a spent cartridge found in Nickel’s home near her body, car keys lying on the ground in the backyard of the home near the fence as well as video from the Ring camera at the front door.

That video showed the couple and their kids arrived the night of the incident before Nickel was found but never shows anybody leaving. The next motion at the door was that of the grandmother the following morning, ringing the doorbell and the couple’s two young girls exiting the home.

If Izquierdo is found guilty, he is facing up to life in prison. The trial will continue on Thursday.

